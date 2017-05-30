A salute to Bridgeport Military Academy's First Class

Bridgeport Military Academy relieved Battalion Commander, Evanna Dias, left, hugs Evelyn Gonzalez, wife of a school mentor, U.S. Army Staff Sergent, Carmelo Gonzalez after the Class of 2017 Changing of the Guard and Award Ceremony which took place at the University of Bridgeport on Friday, May 26, 2017. less Bridgeport Military Academy relieved Battalion Commander, Evanna Dias, left, hugs Evelyn Gonzalez, wife of a school mentor, U.S. Army Staff Sergent, Carmelo Gonzalez after the Class of 2017 Changing of the ... more Bridgeport Military Academy freshman, Zahira Nesmith-Miller, a member of the honor guard, stands at attention as Cadet Joshua Arizmendi sings the National Anthem.

