A Chat With... Sgt. Bob Chaisson

A Chat With... Sgt. Bob Chaisson

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

Sgt. Bob Chaisson will retire from the Fairfield Police Department in July, after almost 30 years on the job. Fairfield,CT.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Open carry" bill shot down 17 hr payme 71
News Stephen Wright Thu Samuels Furnace Man 4
Hillary Just Figured Out That She Lost The Elec... Thu gboisjo 2
News Paella franchise hits southwestern Connecticut Wed BPT 1
News Property Rounds: Conservation, development part... Wed BPT 2
News Treatments and Remedies to Ease Irritable Bowel... (Sep '09) Wed Ashton 86
News Two charged after fatal Bridgeport stabbing Tue Mars 4
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Warning for Fairfield County was issued at May 05 at 1:59PM EDT

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,743 • Total comments across all topics: 280,792,107

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC