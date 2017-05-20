A 1959 Alfa Romeo 1600 receives new upholstery at the Dragone Restoration Facility in Bridgeport.

Tony Contreras, with 21 years of carpentry experience specializing in vintage automobiles, holds a front bumper made of ash in the Dragone Restoration Facility in Bridgeport. Tony Contreras, with 21 years of carpentry experience specializing in vintage automobiles, holds a front bumper made of ash in the Dragone Restoration Facility in Bridgeport.

