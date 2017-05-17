6 to 6 Magnet treated to visit from Hex and Eagle 1

How's this for a cool day at school? You get to skip algebra so you can go outside with all of your friends in the glorious sunshine to watch a helicopter land in the playground and then you get to pet a real police dog. That was the scene Friday morning at the Six to Six Interdistrict Magnet School, where the Student Council raised $1,200 to outfit the Stratford Police Department 's newest police pooch, Hex, with a protective vest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.