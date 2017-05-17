6 to 6 Magnet treated to visit from H...

6 to 6 Magnet treated to visit from Hex and Eagle 1

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

How's this for a cool day at school? You get to skip algebra so you can go outside with all of your friends in the glorious sunshine to watch a helicopter land in the playground and then you get to pet a real police dog. That was the scene Friday morning at the Six to Six Interdistrict Magnet School, where the Student Council raised $1,200 to outfit the Stratford Police Department 's newest police pooch, Hex, with a protective vest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Flank steak satisfies young, old (Sep '09) 7 hr Carnivore 6
News A 1959 Alfa Romeo 1600 receives new upholstery ... 12 hr BPT 3
News Bridgeport "welcoming" to immigrants, but no "s... Tue BPT 1
News Students tour religious sites, talk of tolerance Tue BPT 1
News Police obtain amateur video at scene of 15-year... Tue BPT 1
News Bridgeport man pleads guilty to offering teen f... Tue Unincorporated 3
News Ex-Bridgeport Man, 52, Gets Prison Time For Tra... Tue Samuels Furnace Man 2
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Fairfield County was issued at May 17 at 10:27PM EDT

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. American Idol
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,926 • Total comments across all topics: 281,092,296

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC