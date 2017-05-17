6 to 6 Magnet treated to visit from Hex and Eagle 1
How's this for a cool day at school? You get to skip algebra so you can go outside with all of your friends in the glorious sunshine to watch a helicopter land in the playground and then you get to pet a real police dog. That was the scene Friday morning at the Six to Six Interdistrict Magnet School, where the Student Council raised $1,200 to outfit the Stratford Police Department 's newest police pooch, Hex, with a protective vest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Flank steak satisfies young, old (Sep '09)
|7 hr
|Carnivore
|6
|A 1959 Alfa Romeo 1600 receives new upholstery ...
|12 hr
|BPT
|3
|Bridgeport "welcoming" to immigrants, but no "s...
|Tue
|BPT
|1
|Students tour religious sites, talk of tolerance
|Tue
|BPT
|1
|Police obtain amateur video at scene of 15-year...
|Tue
|BPT
|1
|Bridgeport man pleads guilty to offering teen f...
|Tue
|Unincorporated
|3
|Ex-Bridgeport Man, 52, Gets Prison Time For Tra...
|Tue
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC