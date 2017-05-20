20th annual walk for the hungry and homeless Saturday
The 20th annual walk for the hungry and homeless to benefit the Spooner House on Todd Road will take place Saturday on the Derby Greenway beginning at 9 a.m. "This is our biggest fundraiser of the year," said Kate Pipa , Spooner's volunteer coordinator. She said last year's 150 walkers raised $16,000.
