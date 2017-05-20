20th annual walk for the hungry and h...

20th annual walk for the hungry and homeless Saturday

5 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

The 20th annual walk for the hungry and homeless to benefit the Spooner House on Todd Road will take place Saturday on the Derby Greenway beginning at 9 a.m. "This is our biggest fundraiser of the year," said Kate Pipa , Spooner's volunteer coordinator. She said last year's 150 walkers raised $16,000.

