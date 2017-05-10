1 dead, two police officers injured in Bridgeport shooting
There are 3 comments on the Westport News story from 18 hrs ago, titled 1 dead, two police officers injured in Bridgeport shooting.
Bridgeport Police on the scene of a fatal shooting on John Street near the intersection with Park Avenue in Bridgeport, Conn. on Tuesday, May 9, 2017.
Read more at Westport News.
Since: Dec 15
570
#1 14 hrs ago
Another story that prove Bridgeport is not safe to live, work, or to visit.
#2 6 hrs ago
Neither is New Haven or Hartford, its one of the reasons I moved out of the state some 25 years ago ...no regrets.
#3 1 min ago
Great, one more A-hole off the streets. Now what, he was a great kid, did nothing wrong. Here they go, blaming the police because this kid was a f-up.
