Woman From Fairfield Elected New Board Chair At Center For Family Justice
Trumbull resident Valerie Foster has been elected chair of the board of directors at the Bridgeport-based Center for Family Justice. The nonprofit offers free, confidential services o victims of domestic and sexual violence and child abuse in Bridgeport, Easton, Fairfield, Monroe, Stratford and Trumbull Foster, who has been a board member for seven years, assumes board leadership at a critical time for CFJ, which became the state's first Family Justice Center in April 2016.
