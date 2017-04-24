There are on the Fredericksburg.com story from 17 hrs ago, titled Woman accused of lying about rape to go before court. In it, Fredericksburg.com reports that:

Thank you for reading 10 free articles on Fredericksburg.com. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.