Will Bridgeport residents demand tax cut?
Residents from the Black Rock neighborhood protest a raise in property taxes, during the Bridgeport City Council's meeting in July 2016. Residents from the Black Rock neighborhood protest a raise in property taxes, during the Bridgeport City Council's meeting in July 2016.
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Long-sought East End grocer raises questions
|7 hr
|BPT
|2
|Police: Fairfield man tried to strangle his gir...
|14 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Staples Golfers Host Bridgeport Students
|14 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Bridgeport Man Pleads Guilty In Fatal Shooting ...
|14 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|3
|"Open carry" bill shot down
|16 hr
|Haruko57
|19
|Ganim eyes bigger stage
|Thu
|Samuels Furnace Man
|3
|Bethel police seize 100 bags of heroin, arrest ... (Jul '09)
|Thu
|Samuels Furnace Man
|115
