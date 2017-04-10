Westport Police: Whole Foods Employee...

Westport Police: Whole Foods Employee Used Fake Transactions To Steal

21 hrs ago Read more: The Fairfield Daily Voice

A Bridgeport woman was charged with creating fake transactions to steal money from the Westport Whole Foods where she worked, according to police. Westport Police responded to the Whole Foods on Post Road West in December on a larceny complaint.

Bridgeport, CT

