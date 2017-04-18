Westport Cops: Bridgeport Man Tried T...

Westport Cops: Bridgeport Man Tried To Hide Pot During Search

There are 3 comments on the The Fairfield Daily Voice story from 17 hrs ago, titled Westport Cops: Bridgeport Man Tried To Hide Pot During Search.

An officer observed a broken down car in the parking lot of McDonald's on Post Road East at around 8 p.m. Sunday. The car was in a main corridor and blocking traffic, so the officer got out to help, police said.

America Gentleman Sam

Since: Dec 15

526

Stamford, CT

#1 17 hrs ago
Off to jail this loser will go. Bad luck for him.
Reply »
Report Abuse
BPT

Stratford, CT

#2 16 hrs ago
Idiot. ...Under 14 grams has been decriminalized. .....He got in more trouble trying to hide it. ..rather than just hand it to them
Reply »
Report Abuse

Samuels Furnace Man

Since: Feb 16

478

Location hidden
#3 44 min ago
I wonder if he smoked himself retarded, and didn't realize he was blocking the way.
We don't need people like that on the road
Reply »
Report Abuse

