Westport Cops: Bridgeport Man Tried To Hide Pot During Search
There are 3 comments on the The Fairfield Daily Voice story from 17 hrs ago, titled Westport Cops: Bridgeport Man Tried To Hide Pot During Search. In it, The Fairfield Daily Voice reports that:
An officer observed a broken down car in the parking lot of McDonald's on Post Road East at around 8 p.m. Sunday. The car was in a main corridor and blocking traffic, so the officer got out to help, police said.
#1 17 hrs ago
Off to jail this loser will go. Bad luck for him.
#2 16 hrs ago
Idiot. ...Under 14 grams has been decriminalized. .....He got in more trouble trying to hide it. ..rather than just hand it to them
#3 44 min ago
I wonder if he smoked himself retarded, and didn't realize he was blocking the way.
We don't need people like that on the road
