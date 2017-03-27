Water restored to Bridgeport complex ...

Water restored to Bridgeport complex after pipes stolen

2017-03-27

Water was restored to a Bridgeport housing complex after the theft of copper pipes led to a water outage there. Nearly 40 families at the Marina Village Housing Complex on Iranistan Avenue were without water for a period of about three days after the pipes were stolen.

