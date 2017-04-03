Victims sue two suspects tied to sex trafficking ring
The Westport home of William Trefzger on Greens Farms Road in Westport, Conn. Trefzger was arrested in Danbury in connection with a human trafficking ring.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport settling black cop's discrimination ...
|14 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|SHU student rushed to hospital after choking at...
|Apr 3
|Patrice Marie
|6
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Apr 3
|Coonway Tweety
|2,658
|Water restored to Bridgeport complex after pipe...
|Apr 3
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Ganim's budget will not hike taxes
|Apr 3
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|North End Little League Opens Season
|Apr 3
|BPT
|1
|Bridgeport police to reopen substation near Tru...
|Apr 1
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC