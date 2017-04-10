Unsolved Greenwich Murder Featured On...

Unsolved Greenwich Murder Featured On New Cold Case Playing Cards

The unsolved 1984 murder of a 13-year-old Greenwich boy is included in a new edition of "cold case" playing cards that are available to inmates throughout the Connecticut correctional system. Matthew Margolies is included as the "Ten of Spades" in the fourth edition of the playing cards, which are produced by the Cold Case Unit in the Office of the Chief State's Attorney in conjunction with the Department of Correction.

