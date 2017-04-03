Training Days: Coast Guard Makes Run ...

Training Days: Coast Guard Makes Run Across The Sound With Bridgeport Ferry

Members of U.S. Coast Guard Station New Haven remind residents that they are always on watch, ready to respond to any situation on Long Island Sound. In order to maintain their readiness, members conducted area of responsibility familiarity training this week, which included running the route of the Bridgeport to Port Jefferson Ferry across the Sound.

