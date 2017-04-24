The last circus performance in Connecticut, where it began
Joe Barney, a clown who once worked for Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus, known worldwide at the Greatest Show on Earth, poses with his dog Millie as he shares his memories about the end of the last great circus in America at his home in Bridgeport, Conn., on Tuesday Apr. 18, 2017.
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Open carry" bill shot down
|9 hr
|Haruko57
|52
|Colorblends Garden dazzles with spring flowers
|9 hr
|BPT
|1
|Bruce Jenner gets Shaft & Nuts Lopped Off
|Wed
|Caitlyn
|1
|Hundreds turn out for 30th anniversary of L'Amb...
|Wed
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Bridgeport marks tragic anniversary
|Apr 24
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Bridgeport delays use of cop cameras
|Apr 24
|America Gentleman...
|6
|30 years since collapse of L'Ambiance Plaza
|Apr 24
|BPT
|3
