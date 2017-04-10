The Chainsmokers will perform at Webs...

The Chainsmokers will perform at Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport on Thursday, April 20.

Connecticut Post

Drew Taggart and Alex Pall kicked off their 40-city "Memories: Do Not Open" arena tour earlier this month, and are celebrating the release of their first full-length album. The popular dance-pop duo's new single, "Paris," debuted in the Top 10 on Billboard's Hot 100, and features vocals by Taggart.

Bridgeport, CT

