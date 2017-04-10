The AFC Urgent Care location on Boston Avenue in Bridgeport, Conn.
American Family Care is opening a third walk-in health clinic in Danbury, slated for June at 74 Newtown Road adjacent to the Texas Roadhouse restaurant nearing completion. In addition to treatment, physicals and other services, the medical center will be equipped with a digital x-ray to diagnose injuries.
