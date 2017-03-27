Stratford Man Gets 7 Months For Hitting, Killing Pedestrian In Bridgeport
A Stratford man will spend seven months behind bars for hitting and killing a young mother as she crossed a Bridgeport street Feb. 10, 2016, according to the Connecticut Post. Jerry Goncalves, 27, had previously pleaded guilty to negligent homicide and failure to appear in court in the accident, which occurred after he ran a red light, the Post said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fairfield Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ganim's budget will not hike taxes
|22 hr
|BPT
|1
|Bridgeport police to reopen substation near Tru...
|Sat
|BPT
|1
|Circus with elephants canceled in Bridgeport
|Sat
|BPT
|1
|Bridgeport settling black cop's discrimination ...
|Fri
|BPT
|1
|Photographer Frank Gerratana snapped this photo...
|Fri
|Samuels Furnace Man
|6
|Celebrate Spring With Greater Bridgeport Sympho...
|Mar 30
|Alphonse
|2
|Cops: Reaching for his wallet, diner shoots sel...
|Mar 30
|Alphonse
|4
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC