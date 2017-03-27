Stratford Man Gets 7 Months For Hitting, Killing Pedestrian In Bridgeport

A Stratford man will spend seven months behind bars for hitting and killing a young mother as she crossed a Bridgeport street Feb. 10, 2016, according to the Connecticut Post. Jerry Goncalves, 27, had previously pleaded guilty to negligent homicide and failure to appear in court in the accident, which occurred after he ran a red light, the Post said.

