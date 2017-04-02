Stars in Concert to Feature Best Impe...

Stars in Concert to Feature Best Impersonators of Bette Midler, Tina Turner, and More

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Bridgeport's Downtown Cabaret Theatre is just days away from hosting the East coast premiere of Stars in Concert, beginning Friday, April 7 at 7:30pm with two additional performances on Saturday, April 8 at 5pm and 8:15pm. The Downtown Cabaret Theatre is located at 263 Golden Hill Street in downtown Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09) 18 min Wells Fargo Civil... 2,657
News Water restored to Bridgeport complex after pipe... 19 min Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Ganim's budget will not hike taxes 20 min Samuels Furnace Man 2
News SHU student rushed to hospital after choking at... 22 min Samuels Furnace Man 2
News North End Little League Opens Season 41 min BPT 1
News Bridgeport police to reopen substation near Tru... Sat BPT 1
News Circus with elephants canceled in Bridgeport Sat BPT 1
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Final Four
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,001 • Total comments across all topics: 280,022,159

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC