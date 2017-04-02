Stars in Concert to Feature Best Impersonators of Bette Midler, Tina Turner, and More

Bridgeport's Downtown Cabaret Theatre is just days away from hosting the East coast premiere of Stars in Concert, beginning Friday, April 7 at 7:30pm with two additional performances on Saturday, April 8 at 5pm and 8:15pm. The Downtown Cabaret Theatre is located at 263 Golden Hill Street in downtown Bridgeport, Connecticut.

