Staples Golfers Host Bridgeport Students
The Staples High School Girls Varsity Golf Team, with help from the Boys Team, today hosted a clinic at Westport's Longshore Golf Course for youngsters from the Sheehan and McGivney Centers in Bridgeport to introduce them to the game of golf. Junior Sophie Carozza founded a charity called Golf to Give to collect golf equipment for the Bridgeporters and seeks donations at www.golf2give.com.
