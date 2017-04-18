Speaker to cities, towns: don't count...

Speaker to cities, towns: don't count on extra cash

Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

There is not enough support for Gov. Dannel P. Malloy 's proposal to shift $408 million in teacher-pension costs to Connecticut cities and towns, Speaker of the House Joe Aresimowicz announced Wednesday. Speaking to reporters before the day's business, Aresimowicz, D-Berlin, praised the governor's attempt to force some costs on wealthier municipalities that pay teachers higher than others.

