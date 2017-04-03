Southbury woman dies after head on collision

Police said Southbury woman Delores Hake, 86, died from injuries she received when the GMC she was a passenger in collided head on with another car on Mount Pleasant Road in Newtown Tuesday. Police said Southbury woman Delores Hake, 86, died from injuries she received when the GMC she was a passenger in collided head on with another car on Mount Pleasant Road in Newtown Tuesday.

