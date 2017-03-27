SHU student rushed to hospital after ...

SHU student rushed to hospital after choking at pancake contest

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Connecticut Post

A Sacred Heart University student is in stable, but critical, condition after choking during a pancake-eating contest Thursday night at the college. The 21-year-old was a participant in the contest, held at a Greek Life dinner on the college's University Commons March 30. According to witnesses, she had eaten four or five pancakes when she began to shake uncontrollably and fell to the floor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ganim's budget will not hike taxes Sat BPT 1
News Bridgeport police to reopen substation near Tru... Sat BPT 1
News Circus with elephants canceled in Bridgeport Sat BPT 1
News Bridgeport settling black cop's discrimination ... Fri BPT 1
News Photographer Frank Gerratana snapped this photo... Fri Samuels Furnace Man 6
News Celebrate Spring With Greater Bridgeport Sympho... Mar 30 Alphonse 2
News Cops: Reaching for his wallet, diner shoots sel... Mar 30 Alphonse 4
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,951 • Total comments across all topics: 280,005,501

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC