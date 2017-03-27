SHU student rushed to hospital after choking at pancake contest
A Sacred Heart University student is in stable, but critical, condition after choking during a pancake-eating contest Thursday night at the college. The 21-year-old was a participant in the contest, held at a Greek Life dinner on the college's University Commons March 30. According to witnesses, she had eaten four or five pancakes when she began to shake uncontrollably and fell to the floor.
