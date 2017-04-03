Shelton sued over Shelter Ridge zone change

Towne Center at Shelter Ridge, a planned community with apartments, retail, restaurants and possibly a medical building and assisted-living center proposed for Bridgeport Ave. in Shelton, Conn. Towne Center at Shelter Ridge, a planned community with apartments, retail, restaurants and possibly a medical building and assisted-living center proposed for Bridgeport Ave. in Shelton, Conn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.