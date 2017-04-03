Shelton sued over Shelter Ridge zone ...

Shelton sued over Shelter Ridge zone change

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

Towne Center at Shelter Ridge, a planned community with apartments, retail, restaurants and possibly a medical building and assisted-living center proposed for Bridgeport Ave. in Shelton, Conn. Towne Center at Shelter Ridge, a planned community with apartments, retail, restaurants and possibly a medical building and assisted-living center proposed for Bridgeport Ave. in Shelton, Conn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 19-year-old charged in fatal shooting last month 3 hr BPT 1
News Mayor to announce chosen bidder for Bridgeport ... 3 hr BPT 1
News 14 people arrested in Danbury, New Milford as c... (May '09) Apr 5 meghan 69
News Bridgeport settling black cop's discrimination ... Apr 5 Samuels Furnace Man 2
News SHU student rushed to hospital after choking at... Apr 3 Patrice Marie 6
News Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09) Apr 3 Coonway Tweety 2,658
News Water restored to Bridgeport complex after pipe... Apr 3 Samuels Furnace Man 2
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,058 • Total comments across all topics: 280,144,901

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC