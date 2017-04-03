Shelton sued over Shelter Ridge zone change
Towne Center at Shelter Ridge, a planned community with apartments, retail, restaurants and possibly a medical building and assisted-living center proposed for Bridgeport Ave. in Shelton, Conn. Towne Center at Shelter Ridge, a planned community with apartments, retail, restaurants and possibly a medical building and assisted-living center proposed for Bridgeport Ave. in Shelton, Conn.
|19-year-old charged in fatal shooting last month
|3 hr
|BPT
|1
|Mayor to announce chosen bidder for Bridgeport ...
|3 hr
|BPT
|1
|14 people arrested in Danbury, New Milford as c... (May '09)
|Apr 5
|meghan
|69
|Bridgeport settling black cop's discrimination ...
|Apr 5
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|SHU student rushed to hospital after choking at...
|Apr 3
|Patrice Marie
|6
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Apr 3
|Coonway Tweety
|2,658
|Water restored to Bridgeport complex after pipe...
|Apr 3
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
