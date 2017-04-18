Record tobacco bust made in Bridgeport

Record tobacco bust made in Bridgeport

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: Connecticut Post

A five-month investigation by state tax officials has led to 10 arrests in a Bridgeport operation that allegedly sold contraband tobacco. Connecticut Commissioner of Revenue Services Kevin Sullivan said Monday that $50,000 in cash and $234,000 in illegal tobacco was seized from the wholesaler, KDV Discounts LLC of Poland Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bridgeport delays use of cop cameras 12 min Samuels Furnace Man 5
News Photos: new art show celebrates the beauty of B... 2 hr Samuels Furnace Man 2
News 30 years since collapse of L'Ambiance Plaza 2 hr Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Police: Fairfield man tried to strangle his gir... Fri Bill OReilly 5
News Lawmakers: Trump's Cuts Will Hurt Seniors, Kids... Apr 20 Lawrence Wolf 8
Poll Do you spell it "jeez" or "geez" (May '10) Apr 19 Bill OReilly 35
News MGM interested in building 3rd Connecticut casino Apr 19 Bill OReilly 4
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,334 • Total comments across all topics: 280,528,348

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC