Record tobacco bust made in Bridgeport
A five-month investigation by state tax officials has led to 10 arrests in a Bridgeport operation that allegedly sold contraband tobacco. Connecticut Commissioner of Revenue Services Kevin Sullivan said Monday that $50,000 in cash and $234,000 in illegal tobacco was seized from the wholesaler, KDV Discounts LLC of Poland Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport delays use of cop cameras
|12 min
|Samuels Furnace Man
|5
|Photos: new art show celebrates the beauty of B...
|2 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|30 years since collapse of L'Ambiance Plaza
|2 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Police: Fairfield man tried to strangle his gir...
|Fri
|Bill OReilly
|5
|Lawmakers: Trump's Cuts Will Hurt Seniors, Kids...
|Apr 20
|Lawrence Wolf
|8
|Do you spell it "jeez" or "geez" (May '10)
|Apr 19
|Bill OReilly
|35
|MGM interested in building 3rd Connecticut casino
|Apr 19
|Bill OReilly
|4
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC