Rainbow Center presents annual drag show
Katya Zamolodchikova, winner of season 7 RuPaul's Drag Race participates in the Rainbow Center's annual drag show in the Student Union Theater on Tuesday, April 11, 2017. The Rainbow Center sold out the Student Union Theater for their annual drag show, featuring Katya Zamolodchikova, winner of season 7 RuPaul's Drag Race and runner up of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 2. The show featured primarily lip sync performances by five drag queens and four drag kings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Campus.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bethel police seize 100 bags of heroin, arrest ... (Jul '09)
|20 min
|Open your eyes
|114
|"Open carry" bill shot down
|51 min
|Haruko57
|8
|Bridgeport Man Pleads Guilty In Fatal Shooting ...
|9 hr
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Ganim eyes bigger stage
|Tue
|Geno
|2
|Bridgeport Man Receives 12 Years For Tying Up W...
|Apr 10
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Bridgeport deputy police chief retires with $45...
|Apr 9
|America Gentleman...
|4
|Bridgeport duo nabbed for additional burglary c...
|Apr 9
|America Gentleman...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC