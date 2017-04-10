Rainbow Center presents annual drag show

Katya Zamolodchikova, winner of season 7 RuPaul's Drag Race participates in the Rainbow Center's annual drag show in the Student Union Theater on Tuesday, April 11, 2017. The Rainbow Center sold out the Student Union Theater for their annual drag show, featuring Katya Zamolodchikova, winner of season 7 RuPaul's Drag Race and runner up of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 2. The show featured primarily lip sync performances by five drag queens and four drag kings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Campus.