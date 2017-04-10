Rainbow Center presents annual drag show

Rainbow Center presents annual drag show

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Campus

Katya Zamolodchikova, winner of season 7 RuPaul's Drag Race participates in the Rainbow Center's annual drag show in the Student Union Theater on Tuesday, April 11, 2017. The Rainbow Center sold out the Student Union Theater for their annual drag show, featuring Katya Zamolodchikova, winner of season 7 RuPaul's Drag Race and runner up of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 2. The show featured primarily lip sync performances by five drag queens and four drag kings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Campus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bethel police seize 100 bags of heroin, arrest ... (Jul '09) 20 min Open your eyes 114
News "Open carry" bill shot down 51 min Haruko57 8
News Bridgeport Man Pleads Guilty In Fatal Shooting ... 9 hr America Gentleman... 1
News Ganim eyes bigger stage Tue Geno 2
News Bridgeport Man Receives 12 Years For Tying Up W... Apr 10 America Gentleman... 1
News Bridgeport deputy police chief retires with $45... Apr 9 America Gentleman... 4
News Bridgeport duo nabbed for additional burglary c... Apr 9 America Gentleman... 3
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Iran
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,013 • Total comments across all topics: 280,252,510

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC