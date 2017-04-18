Police Investigating Fatal Shooting In Downtown Bridgeport Overnight
UPDATED: BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - A Stamford man in his 20s was found shot to death across from McLevy Green in downtown Bridgeport overnight, according to the Connecticut Post.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Canaan Daily Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawmakers: Trump's Cuts Will Hurt Seniors, Kids...
|5 hr
|Denny CranesPlace
|5
|Do you spell it "jeez" or "geez" (May '10)
|23 hr
|Bill OReilly
|35
|Police: Fairfield man tried to strangle his gir...
|23 hr
|Bill OReilly
|4
|MGM interested in building 3rd Connecticut casino
|23 hr
|Bill OReilly
|4
|Will Bridgeport residents demand tax cut?
|23 hr
|Bill OReilly
|3
|Westport Cops: Bridgeport Man Tried To Hide Pot...
|23 hr
|Bill OReilly
|4
|Bridgeport deputy police chief retires with $45...
|Wed
|Samuels Furnace Man
|7
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC