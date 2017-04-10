Police: Fairfield man tried to strangle his girlfriend

A man, who was already wanted on a warrant for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, was arrested April 6 when he returned to her Ronald Drive home and allegedly assaulted her again, this time choking her until she couldn't breathe. Michael Jackson , 57, who is homeless, was charged with second-degree strangulation, third-degree assault, disorderly conduct and violation of a protective order in connection with the April 6 incident.

