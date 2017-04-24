Police: Car flips in Bridgeport, spli...

Police: Car flips in Bridgeport, splits utility pole in half

18 hrs ago Read more: New Canaan News-Review

Police shut down traffic on North Avenue in the vicinity of Lindley Street after a car hit a utility pole around 9:30 a.m., according to police dispatch reports. At the scene the small SUV was flipped on its side.

Read more at New Canaan News-Review.

