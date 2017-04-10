Police: Bridgeport Man Breaks Into Ea...

Police: Bridgeport Man Breaks Into Easton Home, Threatens Girlfriend

Read more: The Fairfield Daily Voice

A 34-year-old Bridgeport man is facing home invasion charges in Easton after breaking into his girlfriend's parents home and threatening her with a knife, Easton police said. Charles Grace was arrested late Wednesday night and charged with home invasion, threatening, disorderly conduct and second-degree criminal mischief.

