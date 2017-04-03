Oxford welcomes power tool distributi...

Oxford welcomes power tool distribution center

The world's first electric chainsaw, from 1926, weighed 87 pounds and took two people to operate. Stihl , the German company behind the breakthrough, has made major advances in user-friendliness over the years, and today calls itself the top-selling brand of gasoline-powered handheld outdoor equipment in America.

