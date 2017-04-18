Oh, Cassius! Headlines Two Roads Fundraiser For Bridgeport's Bridge House
Bridgeport band Oh, Cassius! will join comedian and mental health advocate Kevin Breel for a Brew & Chew fundraiser next week at Two Roads Brewing Company in Stratford to benefit Bridge House. Oh, Cassius! is a Bridgeport based musical group consisting of songwriters John Torres and Scott Packham.
