Newtown musician remembered as a family man
Friends, family and fans of local musician Martin "Marty" VanBuren Amidon IX rallied together this week after the musician died in a motorcycle accident near his home. Amidon, 37, was killed Tuesday about 5:30 p.m. while riding his motorcycle on Riverside Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police: Fairfield man tried to strangle his gir...
|16 hr
|Bill OReilly
|5
|Lawmakers: Trump's Cuts Will Hurt Seniors, Kids...
|Thu
|Lawrence Wolf
|8
|Do you spell it "jeez" or "geez" (May '10)
|Wed
|Bill OReilly
|35
|MGM interested in building 3rd Connecticut casino
|Wed
|Bill OReilly
|4
|Will Bridgeport residents demand tax cut?
|Wed
|Bill OReilly
|3
|Westport Cops: Bridgeport Man Tried To Hide Pot...
|Wed
|Bill OReilly
|4
|Bridgeport deputy police chief retires with $45...
|Apr 19
|Samuels Furnace Man
|7
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC