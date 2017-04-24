New Canaan Police: Bridgeport man drove drunk with kids unsecured

John Viera, 35, of Bridgeport, was arrested in New Canaan, CT on April 21 for driving drunk with four children unsecured in the backseat. John Viera, 35, of Bridgeport, was arrested in New Canaan, CT on April 21 for driving drunk with four children unsecured in the backseat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.