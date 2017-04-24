New Ansonia police station clears fir...

New Ansonia police station clears first hurdle

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

A view of the former Farrel Corporation headquarters which Ansonia is planning to purchase and house its police department and senior citizen center. A public hearing on the purchase will take place May 2 in city hall at 7 p.m. .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds turn out for 30th anniversary of L'Amb... 3 hr Samuels Furnace Man 2
News "Open carry" bill shot down 9 hr payme 50
News Bridgeport marks tragic anniversary Mon America Gentleman... 1
News Bridgeport delays use of cop cameras Mon America Gentleman... 6
News 30 years since collapse of L'Ambiance Plaza Mon BPT 3
News Photos: new art show celebrates the beauty of B... Mon Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Police: Fairfield man tried to strangle his gir... Apr 21 Bill OReilly 5
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,568 • Total comments across all topics: 280,579,898

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC