National Guardsman Sentenced For Sex Assault Of Teen He Met At Danbury Mall
A former National Guardsman was sentenced to more than a year in prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a 14-year-old he met at the Danbury Fair Mall last year, according to the Connecticut Post. A judge in Bridgeport sentenced 21-year-old Christopher Wright to 17 months in prison followed by three years of probation for two counts of fourth-degree sexual assault and one count of reckless endangerment, the Connecticut Post reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Danbury Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|14 people arrested in Danbury, New Milford as c... (May '09)
|Wed
|meghan
|69
|Bridgeport settling black cop's discrimination ...
|Wed
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|SHU student rushed to hospital after choking at...
|Apr 3
|Patrice Marie
|6
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Apr 3
|Coonway Tweety
|2,658
|Water restored to Bridgeport complex after pipe...
|Apr 3
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Ganim's budget will not hike taxes
|Apr 3
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|North End Little League Opens Season
|Apr 3
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC