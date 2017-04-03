National Guardsman Sentenced For Sex Assault Of Teen He Met At Danbury Mall

A former National Guardsman was sentenced to more than a year in prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a 14-year-old he met at the Danbury Fair Mall last year, according to the Connecticut Post. A judge in Bridgeport sentenced 21-year-old Christopher Wright to 17 months in prison followed by three years of probation for two counts of fourth-degree sexual assault and one count of reckless endangerment, the Connecticut Post reported.

