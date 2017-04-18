Motorist charged after ambulance cras...

Motorist charged after ambulance crashes in Bridgeport

9 hrs ago Read more: New Canaan News-Review

A local man was arrested Saturday after he ran a red light and caused an American Medical Response ambulance to crash into a tree, police said. Jose Gonzalez-Miranda , 18, of Truman Street in Bridgeport, is charged with evading responsibility, operating without a license and driving through a red light.

