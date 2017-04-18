Milford police recruits run to spot where officer was slain
Milford police and recruits stand at attention before a run in honor of Milford Officer Dannel Wasson, who was shot and killed on April 12, 1987 while on duty. As they have done for decades, officers and recruits assemble at the Milford Police Headquarters at 4 a.m. and run to the stop where Wasson was killed on the Boston Post Road.
