Milford motorcyclist charged with endangerment
Two motorcyclists - one from Milford, one from Norwalk - face criminal charges after callers reported dangerous driving on I-95 North Sunday. State police Troop G began receiving multiple 911 calls by motorists in the Stamford area reporting a group of about 18 motorcycles being driven on the right shoulder, on the center median, and splitting lanes of traffic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Milford Mirror.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC