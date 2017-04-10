Milford motorcyclist charged with end...

Milford motorcyclist charged with endangerment

14 hrs ago Read more: Milford Mirror

Two motorcyclists - one from Milford, one from Norwalk - face criminal charges after callers reported dangerous driving on I-95 North Sunday. State police Troop G began receiving multiple 911 calls by motorists in the Stamford area reporting a group of about 18 motorcycles being driven on the right shoulder, on the center median, and splitting lanes of traffic.

