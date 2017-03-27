Michael McCargo was recently promoted...

Michael McCargo was recently promoted to full-time parking enforcement officer.

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: New Canaan News-Review

For many in town he's a friendly face, generous with his time and always willing to assist with the sometimes temperamental parking meters. In his patrol of town parking lots, he is quick to say hello and introduce himself as "Mr. Mike," which he prefers to the more formal Mr. McCargo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News SHU student rushed to hospital after choking at... 2 hr Mary 3
News Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09) 2 hr Coonway Tweety 2,658
News Water restored to Bridgeport complex after pipe... 3 hr Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Ganim's budget will not hike taxes 3 hr Samuels Furnace Man 2
News North End Little League Opens Season 3 hr BPT 1
News Bridgeport police to reopen substation near Tru... Sat BPT 1
News Circus with elephants canceled in Bridgeport Sat BPT 1
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Final Four
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,650 • Total comments across all topics: 280,025,196

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC