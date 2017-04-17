MGM interested in building 3rd Connec...

MGM interested in building 3rd Connecticut casino

There are 1 comment on the WWLP story from 14 hrs ago, titled MGM interested in building 3rd Connecticut casino. In it, WWLP reports that:

As Connecticut lawmakers debate a bill that would open up the competition for a third Connecticut casino to commercial developers, MGM said they are interested in developing a casino in the state. MGM says they are specifically interested in Fairfield County, possibly Bridgeport.

America Gentleman Sam

Since: Dec 15

526

Stamford, CT

#1 32 min ago
Build it in Bridgeport, because the people deserve it. Good luck to MGM
