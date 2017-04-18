Man weaving through traffic charged w...

Man weaving through traffic charged with impersonating police

Read more: Connecticut Post

Connecticut State Troopers have arrested a New York City man after he allegedly flashed a badge to try to get out of a slew of motor vehicle violations. Popeye Whittingham , 47, of West 127th Street, was charged with impersonating a police officer and reckless driving, and other infractions.

