Man weaving through traffic charged with impersonating police
Connecticut State Troopers have arrested a New York City man after he allegedly flashed a badge to try to get out of a slew of motor vehicle violations. Popeye Whittingham , 47, of West 127th Street, was charged with impersonating a police officer and reckless driving, and other infractions.
