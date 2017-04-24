Man stabbed in Bridgeport

Man stabbed in Bridgeport

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: Connecticut Post

A man was stabbed on Fremont Street Sunday night and taken to a hospital in serious condition, according to dispatch reports. The 9:15 p.m. report said a male victim was stabbed during a knife fight at 50 Fremont Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woman accused of lying about rape to go before ... 58 min America Gentleman... 1
News Full City Council to consider Catholic Center p... 59 min America Gentleman... 1
News Cops: Bridgeport Man, Teens Kidnapped And Beat ... 1 hr America Gentleman... 1
News Bridgeport PD: Warm weather directly linked to ... 1 hr America Gentleman... 1
News Colorblends Garden dazzles with spring flowers 1 hr America Gentleman... 2
News "Open carry" bill shot down 2 hr javawhey 63
News Support for $15 wage, family/medical leave 5 hr High Plains Drifter 3
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,997 • Total comments across all topics: 280,681,447

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC