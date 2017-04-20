Man Fatally Shot In Bridgeport Early ...

Man Fatally Shot In Bridgeport Early Thursday, Police Said

1 hr ago Read more: The Hartford Courant

The shooting happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. in the area of 202 State Street, between Main and Broad streets, police said. Several gunshots were fired, and Max Antoine collapsed in the middle of McLevy Park.

Bridgeport, CT

