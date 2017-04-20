Man Fatally Shot In Bridgeport Early Thursday, Police Said
The shooting happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. in the area of 202 State Street, between Main and Broad streets, police said. Several gunshots were fired, and Max Antoine collapsed in the middle of McLevy Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawmakers: Trump's Cuts Will Hurt Seniors, Kids...
|8 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|8
|Do you spell it "jeez" or "geez" (May '10)
|Wed
|Bill OReilly
|35
|Police: Fairfield man tried to strangle his gir...
|Wed
|Bill OReilly
|4
|MGM interested in building 3rd Connecticut casino
|Wed
|Bill OReilly
|4
|Will Bridgeport residents demand tax cut?
|Wed
|Bill OReilly
|3
|Westport Cops: Bridgeport Man Tried To Hide Pot...
|Wed
|Bill OReilly
|4
|Bridgeport deputy police chief retires with $45...
|Wed
|Samuels Furnace Man
|7
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC