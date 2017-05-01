Man Dies Of Injuries Suffered In Knif...

Man Dies Of Injuries Suffered In Knife Fight In Bridgeport

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Wilton Daily Voice

A man was stabbed to death late Sunday during a knife fight at 50 Fremont St. in Bridgeport, near Bassick High School and the Klein Auditorium, according to the Connecticut Post. The stabbing occurred at about 9:15 p.m., the Post said, with police confirming that the man had died of his injuries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wilton Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Open carry" bill shot down 1 hr Ridgeway Boy 67
News Woman accused of lying about rape to go before ... 10 hr Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Full City Council to consider Catholic Center p... 19 hr America Gentleman... 1
News Cops: Bridgeport Man, Teens Kidnapped And Beat ... 19 hr America Gentleman... 1
News Bridgeport PD: Warm weather directly linked to ... 19 hr America Gentleman... 1
News Colorblends Garden dazzles with spring flowers 19 hr America Gentleman... 2
News Support for $15 wage, family/medical leave 23 hr High Plains Drifter 3
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,925 • Total comments across all topics: 280,699,647

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC