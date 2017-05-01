Man Dies Of Injuries Suffered In Knife Fight In Bridgeport
A man was stabbed to death late Sunday during a knife fight at 50 Fremont St. in Bridgeport, near Bassick High School and the Klein Auditorium, according to the Connecticut Post. The stabbing occurred at about 9:15 p.m., the Post said, with police confirming that the man had died of his injuries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wilton Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Open carry" bill shot down
|1 hr
|Ridgeway Boy
|67
|Woman accused of lying about rape to go before ...
|10 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Full City Council to consider Catholic Center p...
|19 hr
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Cops: Bridgeport Man, Teens Kidnapped And Beat ...
|19 hr
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Bridgeport PD: Warm weather directly linked to ...
|19 hr
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Colorblends Garden dazzles with spring flowers
|19 hr
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Support for $15 wage, family/medical leave
|23 hr
|High Plains Drifter
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC