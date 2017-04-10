Long-sought East End grocer raises questions
There are 1 comment on the Connecticut Post story from 14 hrs ago, titled Long-sought East End grocer raises questions. In it, Connecticut Post reports that:
Boats from nearby Bass Pro Shops are currently stored on property for the proposed Seaview Plaza, in Bridgeport, Conn. Aug. 11, 2016.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
|
#1 12 hrs ago
It's called gentrification a' la Mayor Joe Con-Man!!! Eventually all the fools, that were suckered into voting for him, will figure out that he doesn't give a damn about the people in this city.... never has and never will!!! He is here, FOR NO OTHER REASON, than to enrich the Ganim family and their mob-sponsors!!!
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Open carry" bill shot down
|26 min
|payme
|16
|Police: Fairfield man tried to strangle his gir...
|15 hr
|BPT
|1
|Bridgeport Man Pleads Guilty In Fatal Shooting ...
|15 hr
|BPT
|2
|Staples Golfers Host Bridgeport Students
|15 hr
|BPT
|1
|Ganim eyes bigger stage
|17 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|3
|Bethel police seize 100 bags of heroin, arrest ... (Jul '09)
|17 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|115
|Bridgeport Man Receives 12 Years For Tying Up W...
|Apr 10
|America Gentleman...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC