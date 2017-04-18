Lawmakers: Trump's Cuts Will Hurt Sen...

Lawmakers: Trump's Cuts Will Hurt Seniors, Kids, Vets In Connecticut

There are 2 comments on the The Greenwich Daily Voice story from 15 hrs ago, titled Lawmakers: Trump's Cuts Will Hurt Seniors, Kids, Vets In Connecticut. In it, The Greenwich Daily Voice reports that:

U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy encouraged residents to speak out against proposed federal budget cuts to the Community Development Block Grant and HOMES programs Tuesday. Congressman Jim Himes speaks out against budget cuts that would eliminate some federal funding for places like the Cardinal Shehan Center of Bridgeport.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Greenwich Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

America Gentleman Sam

Since: Dec 15

527

Stamford, CT

#1 10 hrs ago
Trump is bad for us seniors.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Samuels Furnace Man

Since: Feb 16

480

Location hidden
#2 4 hrs ago
America Gentleman Sam wrote:
Trump is bad for us seniors.
It's either Trump or Hilliary....
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Do you spell it "jeez" or "geez" (May '10) 14 hr Bill OReilly 35
News Police: Fairfield man tried to strangle his gir... 14 hr Bill OReilly 4
News MGM interested in building 3rd Connecticut casino 14 hr Bill OReilly 4
News Will Bridgeport residents demand tax cut? 14 hr Bill OReilly 3
News Westport Cops: Bridgeport Man Tried To Hide Pot... 14 hr Bill OReilly 4
News Bridgeport deputy police chief retires with $45... Wed Samuels Furnace Man 7
News Long-sought East End grocer raises questions Tue America Gentleman... 4
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Hong Kong
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,446 • Total comments across all topics: 280,428,323

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC