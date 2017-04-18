Lawmakers: Trump's Cuts Will Hurt Seniors, Kids, Vets In Connecticut
U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy encouraged residents to speak out against proposed federal budget cuts to the Community Development Block Grant and HOMES programs Tuesday. Congressman Jim Himes speaks out against budget cuts that would eliminate some federal funding for places like the Cardinal Shehan Center of Bridgeport.
#1 10 hrs ago
Trump is bad for us seniors.
#2 4 hrs ago
It's either Trump or Hilliary....
