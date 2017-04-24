Joel Martin Brings Inspiring Footstep...

Joel Martin Brings Inspiring Footsteps Of Peace To Bridgeport

Read more: The Fairfield Daily Voice

Acclaimed musician Joel A. Martin and local favorite Rick Reyes are among the performers who will take The Klein stage April 28 for Footsteps of Peace, an evening of jazz, rap, classical and gospel. Set to begin at 8 p.m., this memorable program also includes cellist Eugene Friesen, gospel jazz singer Jolie Rocke Brown, jazz singer Sharon Clark and Massachusetts-based teen rap duo Roshay and AJ, who will offer their positive "Stop the Violence" message.

