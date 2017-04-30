International producer/pianist/composer Joel A. Martin will bring his ...
International producer/pianist/composer Joel A. Martin will bring his "Footsteps of Peace" concert to the Klein Memorial Auditorium on Friday evening, April 28.
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport delays use of cop cameras
|27 min
|America Gentleman...
|6
|30 years since collapse of L'Ambiance Plaza
|2 hr
|BPT
|3
|Photos: new art show celebrates the beauty of B...
|7 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Police: Fairfield man tried to strangle his gir...
|Fri
|Bill OReilly
|5
|Lawmakers: Trump's Cuts Will Hurt Seniors, Kids...
|Apr 20
|Lawrence Wolf
|8
|Do you spell it "jeez" or "geez" (May '10)
|Apr 19
|Bill OReilly
|35
|MGM interested in building 3rd Connecticut casino
|Apr 19
|Bill OReilly
|4
